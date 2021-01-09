Whitley County Fiscal Court Dumpster Program returns in 2021
Got an old couch that you want to get rid of, but the garbage man won’t haul it off? Did you get a new dishwasher for Christmas, but aren’t sure exactly what do about that old one sitting in the corner of the kitchen? Are those cardboard boxes that Christmas presents came in piling up in the garage?
If so, you will have multiple chances this year to get rid of these and several other types of items that the garbage man won’t haul off thanks to the Whitley County Fiscal Court’s 2021 Dumpster Program.
The program is set up at different locations throughout the county each month, and allows local residents to drop off various items, such as old furniture, brush, old appliances and several other things.
A crew will be present from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on each of the three days each month to help with unloading.
Tires and shingles will not be accepted.
The dumpster program is scheduled to be at the following locations on the following dates in 2021.
• Jan. 7-9 at Whitley County Sanitation, which is located at 535 Happy Hollow Road, Williamsburg.
• Feb. 11-13 at Corncreek Community Center.
• March 11-13 at Jones Grocery.
• April 9-11 at Knox-Whitley Humane Association, which is located at Busy Lane in Corbin.
• May 6-8 at Woodbine Volunteer Fire Department Station 3, which is located in Canadatown.
• June 10-12 at Patterson Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
• July 8-10 at a to be determined location.
• Aug. 12-14 at Jones Grocery.
• Sept. 9-11 at Whitley County Sanitation.
• Oct. 7-9 at Woodbine Volunteer Fire Department Station 3.
• Nov. 11-13 at Knox-Whitley Humane Association.
• Dec. 9-11 at South Kentucky Truck Service.