Whitley County Fiscal Court discusses opioid litigation











The Whitley County Fiscal Court recently entered executive session to discuss pending litigation relating to the opioid litigation.

In 2017, the Whitley County Fiscal Court became part of a multi-county suit against the three largest wholesale distributors of prescription opioids, which had a combined market share of 85 percent in 2017.

Between 2013 and the middle of 2017, more than 21 million doses of prescription opioids, including hydrocodone, oxycodone, tramadol and oxymorphone, were dispensed in Whitley County, which has a population of about 36,000 people.

This is more than 584 doses of prescription opioids for every man, woman and child in Whitley County. During this same time period, more than 1.9 million doses of medications, which are often used as overdose antidotes, such as naloxone, have been dispensed in Whitley County. This averages out to 54 doses per person.

The 2017 lawsuit alleges that the three companies breached their duties under the law to investigate suspicious orders and halt them, which has largely contributed to an opioid epidemic across the state.

Other lawsuits have been filed against the three companies. Because of the number of suits that have been filed, it was unclear as to which opioid litigation the executive session referred too.

In other business, the fiscal court unanimously approved: