Whitley County Fiscal Court announces major garbage collection expansion











Three months after Whitley County officials announced the county would begin offering garbage service to a limited area where residents had difficulty getting service from private companies, new plans are in place to take it countywide.

Judge-Executive Pat White, Jr. said a resolution pertaining to garbage collection rates that the fiscal court approved at its regular meeting on May 19 is part of an effort to expand service into the southern end of the county.

The resolution calls for a promotional price for new customers that would give them service for the first three months at $10 per month.

The county began providing service to a limited number of customers in February along east Ky. 92 from outside Williamsburg to the Knox County line, including the side roads.

“We have had numerous phone calls over the last few months talking about the need for service,” White said in February when the delivery of the new garbage truck and the purchase of more than 200 95-gallon cans.

White said since that time, the number of customers has increased to approximately 250.

“We had one week where we added 50 new customers,” White said.

White said the goal is to provide service throughout the county within the next six to eight months.

“We have been growing slowly to make sure the service is reliable,” White said.

The county is currently charging $20 per month for customers who pay their bill on a monthly basis. Bills paid quarterly are charged $19 per month ($57 every three months), while the annual rate is $18 per month ($216 per year). The service includes delivery of a garbage can.

More information is available by calling the judge-executive’s office at 549-6000.

In other business the fiscal court:

Approved a resolution pertaining to a draw request from the line of credit. White said the line of credit may be used to pay for road projects for which the county is expecting reimbursement. “Some of the reimbursement will take time to get,” White explained.

Approved a resolution pertaining to a waste tire grant. White said the grant is for $3,000 to cover the cost of disposing of tires found along roadsides.

Approved an agreement between Public Consulting Group and Whitley County EMS. White explained that the program will allow EMS to bill Medicaid at a higher rate when transporting Medicaid patients. “Some estimations have us losing $200 per trip on such patients,” White said, explaining that 30 to 40 percent of EMS patients are covered by Medicaid. “This new form of billing will be closer to the actual cost.”

Approved the Ky. South I-75 Interlocal Cooperation Agreement. White said it is an agreement among law enforcement that would permit the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department to work in neighboring counties if an investigation leads them there.

White said a decision on whether the 2020 Whitley County Fair will take place has yet to be made. The fair is currently scheduled for July 16-18. However, White said the fair board is responsible for deciding whether or not to hold the fair in the wake of the COVID–19 pandemic. “With the COVID–19 restrictions it is not looking real promising,” White said.