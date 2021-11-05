Whitley County FFA travels to EKU











The Whitley County FFA Chapter traveled to Eastern Kentucky University for the Kentucky River Region Fall Field Day on Oct. 19. The chapter had individuals participating in tractor driving and land judging.



Students competing in land judging looked at four sites on EKU’s farm. The land judging contest involves students judging the site based on its physical characteristics such as slope, erosion, depth, and drainage issues. Students then determine its best usage capabilities from these characteristics and what conservation recommendations they would make to that site to help benefit the land most.

Tractor driving consists of students properly operating and running a tractor through a driving course. Students were evaluated on the accuracy, safety, and speed.

Chris Cureton and Gavin Moore were members of the Whitley County FFA’s tractor driving team. The chapter’s land judging team consisted of Chelsey Logan, Meghan Steely, Bryanna Walker, and Kayla Shelley.

Moore placed third overall in tractor driving, and the land judging team placed first overall.

The land judging team will now be advancing to state, which will take place Thursday, Nov. 4.

Aside from those competing, Chapter President and Kentucky River Region President Leslie Monhollen, and delegates, Kenny Shupe and Breanna Thornton, attended this Farm Field Day event.