Whitley County Farmers Market season begins Tuesday in Corbin











The Whitley County Farmer’s Market will open Tuesday night in Corbin with the Williamsburg location slated to begin on May 4.

“Williamsburg usually starts about two weeks after Corbin, so it is running about the same as normal,” said Andrew Modica, the market manager.

The Corbin market will begin at 5 p.m. at NIBROC Park at the intersection of North Main Street and First Street.

Modica said six to ten vendors are expected, offering winter crops, including broccoli and kale, canned goods, honey, salsa, jams and jellies, apple butter, and soaps.

“Customers will be able to walk to the vendors tables. They just have to stand six feet back,” Modica said.

Customers will be able to see available items on the Whitley County Farmers Market Facebook page and place orders there.

Market hours will run through 8 p.m.

While the Williamsburg market is typically held in Bill Woods Park, Modica said it will be moved to the Whitley County Public Library parking lot, across Third Street.

Market days will be Tuesday in Corbin and Thursday in Williamsburg, with the season slated to continue through late September or early October.

“We usually end it then because people run out of produce,” Modica said.

More information about the farmers market, including available items, is available on the Facebook.