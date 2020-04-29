Whitley County Farmers Market returns with nine vendors on opening day











The Whitley County Farmers Market kicked off Tuesday night in Corbin, but with changes in place to help prevent the spread of COVID–19

The weekly market featuring a variety of locally grown produce, and locally produced products will still permit customers to browse the tables.

“They just have to stand six feet back,” said Andrew Modica, the market manager.

Nine vendors took part in the opening night in Corbin, offering winter crops, including broccoli and kale, canned goods, honey, salsa, jams and jellies, apple butter, and soaps.

Customers will be able to see available items on the Whitley County Farmers Market Facebook page and place orders there. Those orders will be prepared and available for curbside pickup.

Market hours will run through 8 p.m.

Modica said there will be two notable things missing from the market, at least in the beginning.

“We usually have entertainment and foods to sample,” Modica noted. “They could come back after we get through the pandemic.”

The market in Williamsburg is slated to open, Thursday, May 14.

The operations will be much the same as for the Corbin market. However, the location will shift slightly from Bill Woods Park to the parking lot in front of the Whitley County Public Library.

“The Williamsburg market typically opens about two weeks after Corbin, so we are running about the same as normal,” Modica said.

The season will run through the end of September or first week of October.

“We close for the season at the point because people run out of produce,” Modica said.

More information is available on the Facebook page.