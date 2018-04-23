Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Whitley County Farmers' Market opens Tuesday in Corbin

Posted On 23 Apr 2018
The 2018 Whitley County Farmerss Market will kick off Tuesday in Corbin.

Officials said the market will open at 5 p.m. at NIBROC Park on Main Street and continue until 8 p.m.

The market will be held weekly through October.

A variety of local meat and produce, prepared food, crafts will be available for sale.

Musical entertainment will also be featured during the event.

The available items will vary as the season progresses depending on the type of produce in season

Opening the market Tuesday will be Jordan Allen and the Bell Weathers.

More information is available at the Whitley County Farmers’ Market Facebook page.

The market is also held 4-7 p.m. each Thursday at the Whitley County Cooperative Extension Office on U.S. 25W in Goldbug.

