Whitley County Farmer’s Market kicks off May 4











The Whitley County Farmers Market is expanding this year with more locations and more days that it will be open each month.

“I hope they go over good. As long as we have customers and vendors we will keep them going,” Market Manager Andrew Modica said about the extra dates and locations. “We have to have the customers and vendors come out to keep them going. We hope they are successful.”

The farmer’s market will kick off this year on Tuesday, May 4, in Corbin at NIBROC Park. It will be open from 5 – 8 p.m. every Tuesday at that location through the end of growing season.

The farmer’s market will also open on May 20 in Williamsburg at Bill Woods Park. It will be open every Thursday from 5 – 7 p.m.

The farmer’s market will also be open two Saturdays each month.

On June 5, the farmer’s market will take place at the Whitley County Cooperative Extension Office pavilion in Goldbug. It will be held there the first Saturday of every month from 9 a.m. – noon.

The farmer’s market will also take place starting on June 19 in Tattersall Trail Estates at the old swimming pool location.

It will be held there every third Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. – noon, following the June 19 start date.

In terms of what people can expect at the market this year, Modica noted that it will be much like the market was last year with vendors set up six feet apart and vendors and customers still being required to wear masks.

Handwashing stations will be set up, and customers won’t be allowed to handle their own produce.

“It is going to be pretty much about the same,” Modica said. “Nothing has changed yet from what we did last year.”

Modica encouraged any vegetable growers interested in selling at the market this year to contact the Whitley County Extension Office at (606) 549-1430.