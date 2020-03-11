Whitley County Farmer’s Market gets $1,500 grant











The Whitley County Farmer’s Market received a $1,500 grant on Feb. 27 from the Upper Cumberland Community Foundation, which awarded a total of $4,500 to local organizations operating within the Upper Cumberland Region.

The three approved grantees include the Whitley County Farmer’s Market, the Appalachia Mentoring Project, and the Laurel County Literacy Council.

“This award from the Upper Cumberland will allow us to continue coordinating our local farmers directly to consumers, sharing the opportunity through advertising and providing unique programming,” said Andrew Modica, Market Manager for the Whitley County Farmers Market.

The Upper Cumberland Community Foundation board is currently planning fundrasiers for the upcoming year and hope to host another grant cycle in the fall of 2020.

The Upper Cumberland Community Foundation is a leading and trusted community foundation, which is transforming Eastern Kentucky through charitable giving, community involvement, and strategic partnerships by investing assets in our communities.

Upper Cumberland’s mission is to empower the people with a heart for Bell, Clay, Laurel, Knox and Whitley counties and to transform the quality of life for future generations. This organization is an affiliate of the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky.

Modica said that the Whitley County Farmers Market would once again be open twice a week this season.

It will be open on Tuesdays in Nibroc Park in Corbin from 5 – 8 p.m., and on Thursdays in Bill Woods Park in Williamsburg from 5 – 8 p.m. during the growing season.

The farmer’s market will open for the season on April 28 in Corbin, and May 14 in Williamsburg.

Modica said that last season the farmer’s market had 39 registered vendors, and this year about half a dozen vendors have already been added to that list.

If you’d like to donate to the Upper Cumberland Community Foundation, please visit www.appalachianky.org, or mail a contribution to Upper Cumberland Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1381, London, KY, 40743.