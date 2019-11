Whitley County E-911 Dispatcher graduates with distinction

A total of 24 law enforcement dispatchers graduated Friday from the Public Safety Dispatch Academy at the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training, including Whitley County dispatcher Casey M. Guidi, who was a trainee of distinction.

The graduates hail from communications centers across the state, and comprise DOCJT’s 129th telecommunications academy class, which first began in 1999.

The students graduating from the Public Safety Dispatch Academy represent the successful completion of a highly structured and comprehensive curriculum. The five weeks of training consisted of 205 hours of academy instruction to satisfy mandated training requirements.

Major training areas included identifying the role and responsibilities of the dispatcher, correct phone and radio procedures, handling emergency and non-emergency calls for service, emergency medical dispatch protocols and use of the state and national criminal databases.

This class included seven trainees of distinction. To earn this recognition, a student must not fail any tested area, not receive any disciplinary action, earn an evaluation rating of acceptable in every observed category and score an average of 95 percent or higher on all academic tests. Students who achieve this distinction are given a special academy pin to wear on their uniforms.

Additionally, Hopkinsville Police Dispatcher Sarah Adel Carson received the academic achievement award. Dispatch basic training is mandatory for any sworn or civilian employee who will dispatch law enforcement officers by radio at a Criminal Justice Information Systems agency. DOCJT also provides in-service and leadership training for Kentucky public safety dispatchers and law enforcement officers.

DOCJT is a state agency located on Eastern Kentucky University’s campus. The agency is the first in the nation to be accredited under the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies’ public safety training program designation. DOCJT also earned accreditation through the International Association for Continuing Education and Training in 2013.