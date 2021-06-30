Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Whitley County Detention Center and Fiscal Court named defendants in Civil Rights Action

Posted On 30 Jun 2021
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , ,

The Whitley County Detention Center, the Whitley County Fiscal Court and various other individuals were named as defendants in a Civil Rights Action filed in the U.S. District Court. 

Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
About the Author

Related Posts

0

Court to decide Open Records Act appeal

Posted On 30 Jun 2021
, By
0

Whitley County Fiscal Court discusses opioid litigation

Posted On 25 Jun 2021
, By
0

AG finds Whitley Co. Detention Center in violation of Open Records Act

Posted On 28 May 2021
, By
0

Arrested again within four hours of release

Posted On 31 Mar 2021
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal