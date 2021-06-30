Previous Story
Whitley County Detention Center and Fiscal Court named defendants in Civil Rights Action
Posted On 30 Jun 2021
Comment: 0
The Whitley County Detention Center, the Whitley County Fiscal Court and various other individuals were named as defendants in a Civil Rights Action filed in the U.S. District Court.
Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us