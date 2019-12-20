Whitley County Courthouse, Judicial Center closed until Thursday, Dec. 26











If you want to renew your car tags or pay a speeding ticket, you are going to be out of luck until Thursday, Dec. 26, in Whitley County.

Offices in both the old Whitley County Courthouse and the Whitley County Judicial Center will be closed Monday, Dec. 23, through Wednesday, Dec. 25, in observance of the Christmas holiday. Offices in both buildings will reopen Thursday, Dec. 26.

Offices at both Corbin City Hall and Williamsburg City Hall will be closed on Tuesday, Dec. 24, and Wednesday, Dec. 25, for Christmas, and will reopen on Thursday, Dec. 26.

Corbin residents with Tuesday and Wednesday garbage pick-up will have their garbage picked up on Thursday, Dec. 26. Residents are asked to have their trash curbside by 7 a.m.

Tuesday garbage pick-up will run on schedule in Williamsburg.

Wednesday’s garbage will be picked up on Thursday, Dec. 26.

Both the old Whitley County Courthouse and the Whitley County Judicial Center will be closed on Tuesday, Dec. 31, and Wednesday, Jan. 1, in observance of the New Year.

Offices at both Corbin and Williamsburg city halls will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 1, for New Year’s Day.

Corbin residents with Wednesday garbage pick-up will have their trash picked up on Thursday, Jan. 2, and are asked to have their garbage curbside by 7 a.m.

The Williamsburg Sanitation Department will run on its regular schedule on Wednesday, Jan. 1.