Whitley County Court House reopens to the public











The Whitley County Court House reopened to the public Monday morning.

The sheriff’s office, clerk’s office, PVA, and Judge-executive’s office were each open for business and are keeping their normal hours.

Customers at the respective offices are asked to respect social distancing requirements. Temporary plastic barriers have been installed above counters to separate employees and customers.

In addition, custodial staff are working throughout the day to continually disinfect railings, door handles, bathrooms and other areas that the public frequently touches.

Corbin City Hall is scheduled to reopen to the public on Tuesday.

Officials at Williamsburg City Hall said Tuesday that no date has been set to reopen to the public.

Mayor Roddy Harrison said since city hall was closed to walk-in customers, business has continued as normal via phone calls or through the drive-thru window.

“Right now, people are not too concerned about having to come in,” Harrison said. “Things are working pretty well.”

In addition, Harrison noted the state has issued four pages of regulations that government offices must meet in order to reopen the lobby to the public.

“That is an extreme number of items for us,” Harrison said. “I’m not sure we can do it all.”

Harrison said he would continue to monitor the situation.

“I’d just feel more comfortable giving it some more time,” Harrison said.