Whitley County could face record flooding













With the ground saturated and anywhere from three to ten inches of rain in the forecast, Whitley County Emergency Management Director Danny Moses is advising residents to be cautious of potential flooding.

“If we get all of that rain, we are probably going get one of the bigger floods than we have had in some time,” Moses said.

Moses said the Cumberland River reached 23 feet several weeks ago and is likely to go even higher with the coming rain.

“The river is in all the fields toward Bell County,” Moses said of the Cumberland River adding that the water is rising in Briar Creek Park in Williamsburg.

Moses said while there are no roads closed because of flooding as of Tuesday, there are numerous places across the county where the water can quickly cover the road during heavy rain.

“It is very dangerous,” Moses said. “We have had people in Whitley County lose their lives driving through water and some close calls.

“It is just not worth trying to make it through it,” he said.

Moses said the fire departments and the Woodbine and Williamsburg Fire and Rescue are prepared to respond should the need arise, but he reiterated that drivers should use caution as water may be faster flowing and deeper than it appears.