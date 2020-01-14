Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Whitley County could become Second Amendment sanctuary county

Posted On 14 Jan 2020
The Whitley County Fiscal Court is planning to take a stand for gun owner rights.

During its regular Jan. 21 meeting, the fiscal court is expected to take up a resolution to make Whitley County a Second Amendment sanctuary.

“It is a resolution that is being passed by counties around the state of Kentucky showing that the court values their Second Amendment rights. It is a statement by the court that we won’t participate in anything we see infringing on Second Amendment rights,” said Whitley County Judge-Executive Pat White Jr.

“It is an effort to show support by local citizens around the state for Second Amendment rights and to let our leaders in Frankfort and Washington know that we want those to be protected.”

White noted that the resolution was prompted by some drastic gun control legislation, which has been proposed in Virginia.

“It has met with a lot of opposition. It is where this began at with these sanctuary county resolutions,” he added.

Among other things, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has proposed limiting people to the purchase of one firearm per month, the passage of a red flag law, and an assault weapons ban, which would be defined as any firearm that is equipped with a magazine that holds more than 10 rounds of ammunition, according to a news release from Northam’s office.

Fox News reports that Northam’s budget includes $250,000 for the Department of Corrections to incarcerate people as a result of new restrictions, and over $4 million and 18 “authorized positions” which is part of an apparent team that Second Amendment groups warn could be used to enforce an assault weapons ban.

So far about 30 counties in Kentucky have passed the Second Amendment sanctuary city resolutions, and many more are considering passing a similar resolution, White noted.

“It is a statement by the fiscal court that we value our Second Amendment rights, that our citizens value our Second Amendment rights. We are not going to participate in anything that is going to infringe upon those. We want our leaders to represent us and represent those values,” he said.

White concedes that the resolution would not overrule a law passed by state and federal government.

“It is more of a grassroots type effort to try to motivate and stimulate support for Second Amendment rights before it becomes the issue that has blown up in Virginia,” he said.

White said that he is encouraging people to attend this month’s fiscal court meeting to support the resolution.

It will take place at 4 p.m. on Jan. 21 in the fiscal court meeting room, which is located on the second floor of the old Whitley County Courthouse.

