Whitley County, Corbin continue fight for district baseball crown
Posted On 12 May 2021
Tag: Baseball, Corbin, Loss, Whitley County, Williamsburg, Win
The Whitley County Colonels Baseball team remains percentage points ahead of Corbin in the race for the top spot in the 50th District, winning two of the three games played this week to improve to 17-7 on the season.
“I don’t think we’ve hit our peak yet,” said Coach Jeremy Shope. “We have shown some signs of being pretty good but we’ve also shown some signs of now.”
