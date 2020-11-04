Whitley County Cooperative Extension seeking veterans photos for Veterans Day











Nov. 11 is Veterans Day and the Whitley County Cooperative Extension in Williamsburg is planning a display to honor those who served.

Photos of local veterans, whether they served in war, or during peacetime, may be dropped off by Friday at the Extension Community Art Center located on Main Street across from Williamsburg City Hall.

The photos will be included in a display wall that will be open to the public from Nov. 9 through 13.

Photos, along with the veteran’s name, service dates, and any other information the veteran or families would like to include.

“Some of them have some action shots,” said Mawnie Belcher, the Fine Arts Program Assistant at the extension.

For those who may have photos digitized, Belcher said veterans and family members are welcome and encouraged to e-mail them.

The photos along with the information may be sent to Belcher at Mawnie.belcher@uky.edu.

Belcher said a veteran does not need to be a Whitley County native to be included in the display.

“We are so close to Knox and Laurel County, that we will gladly accept them, and any others,” Belcher said.

Belcher said photos cannot be returned afterward, so families should not send any photos that they wish to keep.

However, the extension will make copies of any originals that are brought into the extension and return the original.

The display will be open 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily, with a special outdoor viewing from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Nov. 11.

More information is available by contacting the extension office at 549-7373.