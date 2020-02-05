Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

Whitley County Community Green Dot Mural ribbon cutting set for 1:30 p.m. Friday

Posted On 05 Feb 2020
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , ,

The Whitley County Community Green Dot program will be holding a ceremonial ribbon cutting Friday at 1:30 p.m. to celebrate the new Green Dot mural that is now located at the corner of Fourth Street and Main Street in Williamsburg.

Local artist Hilary Baker painted the mural, which is shaped as a pair of butterfly wings. The mural features over 250 dots that local community members also helped paint.

The purpose of the mural is to raise awareness about the problem of violence and to promote the city. It was installed on Jan. 29.

There will be light refreshments served in the council chambers at Williamsburg City Hall after the ribbon cutting.

“We would love for you to show your support for a nonviolent Whitley County by joining us,” the Cumberland River Green Dot program noted on its Facebook page.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Buck Creek Road south of Williamsburg closed because of tanker spill

Posted On 03 Feb 2020
, By
0

Community paints a few dots to help complete W’burg’s new Whitley County Green Dot Mural

Posted On 22 Jan 2020
, By
0

The Brick Oven is one of W’burg’s most unique restaurants

Posted On 31 Dec 2019
, By
0

Read the News Journal Letters to Santa Claus special section for free!

Posted On 24 Dec 2019
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal