Whitley County Community Green Dot Mural ribbon cutting set for 1:30 p.m. Friday











The Whitley County Community Green Dot program will be holding a ceremonial ribbon cutting Friday at 1:30 p.m. to celebrate the new Green Dot mural that is now located at the corner of Fourth Street and Main Street in Williamsburg.

Local artist Hilary Baker painted the mural, which is shaped as a pair of butterfly wings. The mural features over 250 dots that local community members also helped paint.

The purpose of the mural is to raise awareness about the problem of violence and to promote the city. It was installed on Jan. 29.

There will be light refreshments served in the council chambers at Williamsburg City Hall after the ribbon cutting.

“We would love for you to show your support for a nonviolent Whitley County by joining us,” the Cumberland River Green Dot program noted on its Facebook page.