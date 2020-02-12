Whitley County Community Green Dot celebrates new mural











The Whitley County Community Green Dot program held a ceremonial ribbon cutting on Friday, Feb. 7, to celebrate the new Green Dot mural that is now located at the corner of Fourth Street and Main Street in Williamsburg.

WEKC radio station owner Rev. Gerald Parks, who allowed the mural to be placed on his building, did the ribbon cutting.

Local artist Hilary Baker painted the mural, which is shaped as a pair of butterfly wings. The mural features over 250 dots that local community members also helped paint.

The purpose of the mural is to raise awareness about the problem of violence and to promote the city. It was installed on Jan. 29.