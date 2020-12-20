Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Whitley County Clerk receives clean audit from Mike Harmon, Auditor of Public Accounts

The Whitley County Clerk’s office received a clean audit from Mike Harmon, the Kentucky Auditor of Public Accounts.

“I was pleased to have a good clean audit,” said Carolyn Willis, the Whitley County Clerk. “That’s what we strive for – to do the best for our county.”

Kay Schwartz, the former clerk retired in November 2019 therefore Willis’s audit was only for Dec. 1 through Dec. 31, 2019.

“The auditor noted no instances of noncompliance.  The auditor also noted no matters involving internal control over financial reporting and its operation that were considered to be material weaknesses,” according to a press release from Harmon’s office.

The audit also states, “In our opinion, the financial statement referred to above presents fairly, in all material respects, the receipts, disbursements, and excess fees of the Whitley County Clerk for the period December 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019, in accordance with the basis of accounting practices prescribed or permitted by the Commonwealth of Kentucky.”

“A trusted official with the tax dollars of the county is so very important,” said Willis. “I strive to do my very best for Whitley County.”

“I want this county to be proud of its clerk,” said Willis.

