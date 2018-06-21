Whitley County Cattlemen’s Association continue tradition of helping area youth













Remember that ribeye steak sandwich you purchased at the Cattlemen’s booth at NIBROC or maybe Old Fashioned Days?

Thanks to your generosity and the hard work of Cattlemen’s Association members, proceeds from sale of steak sandwiches, cheese burgers and various other items, have been used to benefit youth in our community.

In addition to an earlier donation to Whitley County FFA, Cattlemen’s Association members prepared and served a delicious meal for their annual banquet. Also, because of the success of last year’s fundraising activities, Cattlemen were able to award two $1000 scholarships.

Recipients of this year’s awards were Isaac Roundtree, son of Brian and Sunshine Roundtree, and Langdon Messer, son of Karen and Cluster Messer. Both students plan to pursue a degree in Agriculture at Eastern Kentucky University.

With approximately 125 members, the association is open to anyone in Whitley County who is interested in farming or better management of their land.

Joining together to promote beef as a food source and farming as a way of life is another key feature of the Cattlemen’s Association.

Anyone interested in more information about becoming a member or about the activities of the Whitley County Cattlemen’s Association may contact any of the officers or board of directors.