Whitley County Cattlemen’s Assoc. installs officers, directors for 2019













At the January meeting, the Whitley County Cattlemen’s Association installed three new officers and two new board members for the 2019 year. New officers are: Glen Croley, President, Daniel Haddix, Vice President, and Eskridge Shelton, Treasurer. Newly installed board members are: Jim Skeens and Garrett Croley. Tim Croley, Mike McNeil, Keith Rains and Ronnie Partin remain as board members. Harry Alder continues to serve as secretary.

With approximately 100 members, the association is open to anyone in Whitley County who is interested in farming or better management of their land.

The Whitley County Cattlemen’s Association is a unique organization that affects people of the county in a variety of ways. Many think of the delicious food served at the Cattlemen’s booth at various festivals and events in the county.

For farmers in the county, it’s not only a source of camaraderie and fellowship with other farmers, it’s also a source of education about herd management, herd health, forage and crop management, and overall farm improvements to name but a few.

Additionally, members have the opportunity to attend state and national livestock and equipment shows and events as well as the opportunity to apply for grant funds through the County Agricultural Investment Program (CAIP). T

hese funds are then used to improve their farm operations. Joining together to promote cattle as a food source and farming as a way of life is another vital feature of the Cattlemen’s Association.

Students in the Vocational Agriculture program are supported by the Cattlemen’s Association through college scholarships and grants which fund leadership training for FFA Officers and students.

Former students are today’s leaders in agriculture, while current students will be leaders of tomorrow. The Whitley County Cattlemen’s Association is proud of the role it has played in improving agriculture in the county and state.

Anyone interested in more information about becoming a member or about the activities of the Whitley County Cattlemen’s Association may contact any of the officers or board of directors.

Dues are only $20 per year and new members receive a free Cattlemen’s hat when they join.