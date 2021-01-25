Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Whitley County boys game against Knox Central cancelled because of COVID-19 exposure

Posted On 25 Jan 2021
The Whitley County boys basketball game against Knox Central has been cancelled.

The game had been scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. at Whitley County High School.

Superintendent John Siler said the game has been cancelled because of COVID–19, which has forced the team and coaching staff to quarantine.

The quarantine could last up to 14 days, depending on a number of factors.

The News Journal