Whitley County BOE recognizes students, community member, and teachers











The Whitley County Board of Education recognized a community member, four teachers, and several students, one of which will go onto national competition this fall, during its regular monthly meeting Thursday.

The board recognized several Whitley County High School Vocational-Agriculture students, who competed in state competition and whose team finished first or second in the state.

The agriculture mechanics team placed first in the state for the third time in school history, and will advance to the national competition in October. Ethan Steely was the highest scoring individual in the state. Other team members were Fisher Barton, Shane Bingham and Austin Huddleston.

The welding team and the meats evaluation team each placed second in the state, which was the best in school history. Meats evaluation team members were Ben Nichols, Gracie Brashear, Leslie Monhollen and Logan Bennett. Welding team members were Bryce Bays, Chase Lawson, Caleb Rose and Bobby Downs.

The board also presented local barber Mike Hubbard with the Community Partnership Award during Thursday’s meeting.

For the last 20 years, Hubbard has provided free haircuts at every readifest. He helped create the First and 10 Club to support the Whitley County High School Football Team. Among other things, the First and 10 Club provides one scholarship each year to a senior on the football team.

“He was a big part of that group going out to get donations and doing fundraising for that,” noted Superintendent John Siler. “Every home football game he was part of the group that fed the football team and coaching staff.”

Also for the past five years, Hubbard has helped coordinate the effort on elementary football night during one home football game every year that recognizes every elementary football player and cheerleader. The players and cheerleaders are all recognized at halftime, and given a free meal.

Hubbard has also supported several other sporting programs besides football with sponsorships from his business.

Others recognized by the board, included: