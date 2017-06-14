By Mark White

Members of the Whitley County Board of Education recognized Accelerated Reader district point winners during their monthly meeting Thursday.

First grader Parker Davis, second grader Micah Jones, fourth grader Chelsea Rein, fifth grader John Croley and sixth grader Kaylee Hamblin are all pictured along with school board members J.E. Jones, Larry Lambdin and Brenda Hill.

Not pictured are kindergartener Macie Shelley and third grader Adalee Johnson, who were Accelerated Reader district point winners for their grades.