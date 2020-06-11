Whitley County BOE approves 1 percent employee pay raise districtwide











All Whitley County school district employees are getting a pay raise.

During its monthly meeting Thursday, the Whitley County Board of Education approved a 1 percent pay raise for all employees throughout the district starting in the 2020-2021 fiscal year, which begins July 1.

Superintendent John Siler noted the strong commitment of staff members in the district for doing what is best for students.

“I have always felt that we have an outstanding group of employees who work hard every day to provide the very best for our students. At no time could their dedication have been more apparent than in the last few months with the closure of school due to COVID-19. With very short notice our administrators and teachers designed lessons and materials for every student so they could continue to learn from home,” Siler said.

“Through phone calls, ZOOM sessions and other creative methods our employees continued to stay in contact with students to give them the best experience possible considering the situation. At a time when many were staying home, our cafeteria staff was preparing meals to be delivered to and handed out to students. We had bus drivers, bus monitors, instructional assistants and other employees who were delivering meals all across the county.”

“I felt so appreciative and proud to see how everyone worked together to provide for our students. We really do try to get the best people to work with our students and I think we are succeeding. The approval of this raise shows that the board values our employees and their dedication to their profession.”

The school board unanimously approved the pay raises Thursday.

Board Chairwoman Brenda Hill noted that the pay raise is something she has been wanting to do.

“With our district in the best shape that it has been in in a long time, I would like to make a motion that we do a 1 percent pay raise districtwide, which would include our custodians, our cooks, our bus drivers and our teachers for this year,” Hill said.

Boardwoman Malorie Cooper agreed this was a good idea noting that district administrators have proven time and again that they are good administrators of the school budget.

Other board members echoed similar sentiments.

The pay raise is expected to cost the district between $215,000 – $220,000 annually.

For more information about Thursday’s board meeting, see Wednesday’s edition of the News Journal.