Whitley County Board of Health approves property tax hike that probably won’t happen











When it comes to property tax rates, there is some bad news and some good news for Whitley County property owners regarding their upcoming property tax bill this year or at least the portion of it that goes to the Whitley County Board of Health.

First the bad news.

During its regular quarterly meeting Monday evening, the Whitley County Board of Health, which oversees the Whitley County Health Department, voted to increase the property tax rate from 4 cents per $100 of assessment to 5 cents per $100 of assessment, or a 25 percent increase, on the upcoming property tax bills.