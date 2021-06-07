Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Whitley County Baseball advances to 13th Region semifinals with comeback win

The Whitley County Colonels came back from a two-run deficit in the seventh inning to pull out a 14-8 victory over North Laurel in the first round of the 13th Region Baseball Tournament on Saturday.

The Colonels strung together four singles with four walks, and two errors to push across eight runs in the inning.

Grant Zehr gave up a leadoff hit to North Laurel in the bottom of the inning, but got the next two outs, before RJ Osborne came on to get the last out.

The Colonels will be back in action at 5:30 p.m. Monday, facing off against Knox Central in the semifinals.

The winner will play the winner of Middlesboro versus Jackson County Tuesday night for the 13th Region Title and a spot in the state tournament.

