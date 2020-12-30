Whitley County announces three new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, Bell County one new COVID-19 death











The Whitley County Health Department announced 36 additional COVID–19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 2,247.

There are currently 237 active cases, of which nine are hospitalized.

The health department also announced three new deaths Wednesday bringing the total number of deaths to 23.

With the new cases, Whitley County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 57.1.

Laurel County

The Laurel County Health Department announced 57 additional cases of COVID–19 on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 3,806.

There are currently 1,840 active cases, of which 46 are hospitalized.

With the new cases, Laurel County COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 66.2.

Knox County

The Knox County Kentucky Health Department announced 27 additional cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 1,919.

Two of the new cases involved children, officials stated.

There are currently 280 active cases in Knox County.

With the additional cases, Knox County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 64.7.

Bell County

The Bell County Health Department announced 42 additional COVID–19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 1,806.

There are currently 163 active cases, of which three are hospitalized.

The Bell County Health Department announced an additional death Wednesday bringing the total to 34.

With the additional cases, Bell County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 56.0.

Statewide

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 3,784 additional COVID–19 cases in Kentucky on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 265,262.

Beshear reported 29 additional deaths, bringing the death toll to 2,623.

Beshear said 1,673 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, of which 433 are in intensive care.

As of Wednesday, 99 of Kentucky’s 120 counties have a COVID–19 incidence rate greater than 25, which places them in the red zone.

19 counties are in the orange zone.

Boyle County has the highest incidence rate at 149.2.

(Editor’s Note: Due to the holiday, the next COVID-19 update will not be posted until Monday, Jan. 4.)