Whitley County announces 28 new COVID–19 cases Thursday; incidence rate up to 42.2











The Whitley County Health Department reported 28 new COVID–19 cases on Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 448.

Officials said there are 171 active cases, of which five people are hospitalized and 166 are isolating at home.

As of Thursday, Whitley County’s COVID–19 incidence rate, which is based on the number of new cases per 100,000 population, has skyrocketed to 42.2, placing it well into the red zone.

“We use the seven-day rolling average because it smooths out noise,” Dr. Robert Stack with the Kentucky Department for Public Health explained.

Knox County

The Knox County Health Department announced 10 new COVID–19 cases, bringing the county’s total to 528.

One of the new cases involves a child.

Knox County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 23.4 placing it in the orange zone.

Anything above 25 is in the red zone.

Knox County officials noted that one of its cases involves an individual who works at the north Corbin McDonalds on West Cumberland Gap Pkwy. in Laurel County.

“Knox County Health Department and Laurel County Health Department is working closely with management to ensure all employees are following property recommendations,” Knox County officials stated.

Anyone who patronized the restaurant between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, is encourage to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID–19 and get tested if they do develop symptoms or become ill.

Laurel County

The Laurel County Health Department announced 14 new cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 935.

Officials reported there are now 231 active cases, with nine people hospitalized.

Thursday’s cases involve a:

26-year-old female

61-year-old female

56-year-old female

56-year-old female

34-year-old male

24-year-old female

35-year-old male

8-year-old female

22-year-old male

70-year-old female

15-year-old female

13-year-old male

11-year-old female

93-year-old male

Laurel County COVID–19 incidence rate is 35.2, placing it in the red zone.

Bell County

The Bell County Health Department reported seven new COVID–19 cases, bringing the county’s total to 511.

Officials said there are 35 active cases, with seven people currently hospitalized.

Bell County’s COVID–19 incidence rate is 17.6, placing it in the orange zone.