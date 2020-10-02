Whitley County announces 21 new COVID–19 cases Friday
The Whitley County Health Department announced 21 new COVID–19 cases on Friday, bringing the county’s total to 469.
There are currently 172 active cases, five of which are hospitalized. The remaining 167 are isolating at home.
Whitley County’s COVID–19 current case incidence rate, is 42.2, placing it in the red category.
The incidence rate for each county may be found online at www.kycovid19.com.
Knox County
The Knox County Health Department announced two new cases on Friday, bringing the county’s total to 530.
One of the new cases involves a child.
There are now 86 active cases in the county.
Knox County’s COVID–19 current incidence rate is 24.8, placing it at the high end of the orange category. A county with a rate over 25 is considered critical, which is signified on the state map with the color red.
Laurel County
The Laurel County Health Department announced 35 new COVID–19 cases on Friday, bringing the county’s total to 970.
There are 266 active cases, of which 10 are currently hospitalized.
Officials noted one of the newest cases required hospitalization.
Sixteen of the new cases are within a congregate setting, officials stated.
The new cases involve a:
- 29-year-old female
- 30-year-old female
- 15-year-old female
- 67-year-old female
- 55-year-old female
- 43-year-old female
- 66-year-old female
- 57-year-old male
- 35-year-old female
- 23-year-old female
- 43-year-old female
- 50-year-old female, who has been hospitalized
- 57-year-old female
- 47-year-old female
- 17-year-old female
- 60–year-old female
- 18-year-old female
- 53-year-old female
- 33-year-old female
- 75-year-old male
- 87-year-old female
- 90-year-old female
- 28-year-old male
- 80-year-old female
- 69-year-old female
- 79-year-old female
- 83-year-old female
- 63-year-old male
- 77-year-old female
- 86-year-old male
- 83-year-old female
- 75-year-old male
- 61-year-old male
- 67-year-old female
- 53-year-old female
Laurel County’s COVID–19 incidence rate is 31.9, placing it in the red category.
Bell County
The Bell County Health Department announced eight new COVID–19 cases on Friday, bringing the county’s total to 519.
Officials reported 43 active cases, with eight people currently hospitalized.
Bell County’s COVID–19 incidence rate is 17.6, placing it in the orange category.