Whitley County announces 21 new COVID–19 cases Friday











The Whitley County Health Department announced 21 new COVID–19 cases on Friday, bringing the county's total to 469.

There are currently 172 active cases, five of which are hospitalized. The remaining 167 are isolating at home.

Whitley County’s COVID–19 current case incidence rate, is 42.2, placing it in the red category.

The incidence rate for each county may be found online at www.kycovid19.com.

Knox County

The Knox County Health Department announced two new cases on Friday, bringing the county’s total to 530.

One of the new cases involves a child.

There are now 86 active cases in the county.

Knox County’s COVID–19 current incidence rate is 24.8, placing it at the high end of the orange category. A county with a rate over 25 is considered critical, which is signified on the state map with the color red.

Laurel County

The Laurel County Health Department announced 35 new COVID–19 cases on Friday, bringing the county’s total to 970.

There are 266 active cases, of which 10 are currently hospitalized.

Officials noted one of the newest cases required hospitalization.

Sixteen of the new cases are within a congregate setting, officials stated.

The new cases involve a:

29-year-old female

30-year-old female

15-year-old female

67-year-old female

55-year-old female

43-year-old female

66-year-old female

57-year-old male

35-year-old female

23-year-old female

43-year-old female

50-year-old female, who has been hospitalized

57-year-old female

47-year-old female

17-year-old female

60–year-old female

18-year-old female

53-year-old female

33-year-old female

75-year-old male

87-year-old female

90-year-old female

28-year-old male

80-year-old female

69-year-old female

79-year-old female

83-year-old female

63-year-old male

77-year-old female

86-year-old male

83-year-old female

75-year-old male

61-year-old male

67-year-old female

53-year-old female

Laurel County’s COVID–19 incidence rate is 31.9, placing it in the red category.

Bell County

The Bell County Health Department announced eight new COVID–19 cases on Friday, bringing the county’s total to 519.

Officials reported 43 active cases, with eight people currently hospitalized.

Bell County’s COVID–19 incidence rate is 17.6, placing it in the orange category.