Whitley Count Fiscal Court approves tax sharing agreement











The Whitley County Fiscal Court held its regular monthly meeting via Facebook Live Tuesday afternoon during which is renewed the interlocal agreement with Corbin and Williamsburg on the collection of occupational tax.

Judge-Executive Pat White, Jr. said the agreement would remain unchanged as it has been for the last 15 years.

Under the terms of the agreement, the county collects the occupational tax and then splits the revenue from the taxes collected within respective city limits with that city in order to avoid stacking the city and county taxes.

The magistrates also approved a motion to enter into a lease with the Kentucky Association of Counties (KACO) on a line of credit on which the county may draw.

“This is to help with cash flow,” White said, explaining that the county frequently finds itself needing to make payment on emergency projects for which it is expecting reimbursement from entities such as FEMA.

While the county it required to make payment within 30 days of completion, White said some of these entities may take up to 120 days to disburse funds.

“This will help with cash flow,” White said, adding that while the county has secured loans in the past in such instances, this will not require officials to submit a new application when the money is needed.

In other business Tuesday the fiscal court:

Awarded bids for road stabilization projects on Dal Road #4, Jellico Creek Road and Rock Springs Road.

White said FEMA will reimburse the county 75 percent of the actual cost of the projects, while the state will cover another 12 percent, leaving the county to pay 13 percent.

The county has completed similar projects, including the one on Little Wolf Creek Road, using this funding method.

“We wouldn’t have been able to take on the entire project,” White said. “This offers real solutions to problem areas of the county.”