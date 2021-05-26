Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Whitley, Corbin going into district baseball tournament as top seeds

Posted On 26 May 2021
While Whitley County Baseball will go into next week’s 50th District Tournament as the top seed, the Colonels and rival Corbin Redhounds have each strung together long winning streaks as the season nears its end.

