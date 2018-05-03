Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Whitley Co. superintendent searched narrowed down to two candidates

Posted On 03 May 2018
The search to find the Whitley County Board of Education’s next superintendent is down to two people.

The superintendent search screening committee met in executive session for about 25 minutes Tuesday afternoon to finish reviewing applications, and then met jointly with the school board in a joint closed session recommending the names of two finalists for the position, Board Attorney Tim Crawford said Tuesday evening.

“The Board will interview both on May 7 with the hope of making a hire on May 10,” Crawford said.

May 10 is the board of education’s regular monthly meeting.

The screening committee received a total of five applications from people seeking to replace outgoing Superintendent Scott Paul, who is retiring at the close of business on June 30. Paul has spent 29 years in education, including the last eight years as superintendent.

The only legal requirement to apply for the job is that the applicant must have a valid Kentucky superintendent certificate from the Kentucky Education Professional Standards Board.

