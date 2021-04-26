Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Whitley Co. student named NHS Scholar

Posted On 26 Apr 2021
McKenzie Walters, a senior at Whitley County High School, has been named a National Honor Society (NHS) Scholar.

Photos from Whitley County High School Facebook

According to the school’s Facebook page, “[Walters] has demonstrated a strong commitment to the four pillars of NHS: scholarship, service, leadership, and character.

Walters will be the recipient of a NHS Scholarship.

In addition to her National Honors Society achievements, Walters has served as the Senior Class President.

“McKenzie embodies the four pillars of the NHS, scholarship, service, leadership, and character, and is an invaluable member of the Colonel family,” said Whitley County High School Principal Julie Osborne.  “She is naturally a leader who challenges herself and all those around her to always do and be better.”

As Senior Class President, Walters has been the voice of the senior class to administration, planned events for the student body, and lead communicator with her classmates. In addition, the senior class president and officers are responsible for all class events even after graduation including the organization of class reunions.

