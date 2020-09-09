Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Whitley Co. Sheriff’s deputy forced to shoot dog that owner allegedly released on him

Posted On 09 Sep 2020
A Corbin man is behind bars for allegedly colliding with and running a motorcycle off the road, and then leaving the scene of the accident in his pick-up truck Sunday afternoon. After stopping the truck, the man ran on foot with a dog, which tried to attack a pursuing Whitley County Sheriff’s deputy, who shot it.

