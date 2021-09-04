Whitley Co. Sheriff’s deputies respond to 1,480 calls in July











The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department had a busy month of July.

During the month, sheriff’s deputies answered 1,480 calls for service and responded to 26 motor vehicle collisions.

The sheriff’s department also opened 49 new criminal cases, and it made 110 criminal arrests in June.

During 2021, the sheriff’s department has answered 8,712 calls for service, responded to 228 motor vehicle collisions, opened 321 new criminal cases, and made 669 criminal arrests.

“We will continue to work diligently to protect and serve the fine citizens of Whitley County. As always, be in prayer for our country and each other. God bless,” said Sheriff Todd Shelley.