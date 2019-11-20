Whitley Co. Sheriff’s deputies recover over one pound of suspected meth











A police investigation late Friday evening in eastern Whitley County lead to the seizure of one pound and six ounces of suspected methamphetamine and the arrest of two people on drug trafficking charges at a residence, and a police vehicle pursuit nearby.

The investigation started when Sgt. Jonas Saunders received a complaint of criminal activity on Verne Road, which is off Highway 904, according to a sheriff’s department release.

Sanders, Deputy Chad Estep, Deputy Chad Foley and Court Security Officer Clay Shelton responded to a residence at 1609 Verne Road to investigate a complaint of drug activity and to look for several subjects at the residence with warrants for their arrest, according to arrest citations.

Deputies found Daryl Steven Moore, 29, who resided at the residence, in a bedroom of the residence, and discovered a large amount of cash on him. Police seized a large amount of bags, hypodermic needles, and digital scales, according to his arrest citation.

Deputies found Ashley L. Lay, 36, of Little Wolf Creek Road, hiding inside a bedroom closet. Among her belongings police discovered a large amount of cash, a meth pipe, empty bags and digital scales, according to her arrest citation.

Police also seized a small safe, and obtained a search warrant to open it.

Inside the safe, authorities located 22 individual bags with a crystal like substance inside believed to be meth along with more empty bags, arrest citations indicated.

Police seized a total of $2,912, according to arrest citations.

During the search, a vehicle drove past the residence, and stopped upon recognizing law enforcement. The vehicle then fled to the entrance of Verne Road where Kentucky State Police Trooper Brandon Creekmore, Deputy Jason Strunk and Shelton drove towards the vehicle to perform a traffic stop, according to a sheriff’s department release.

Melvin Hill allegedly drove the vehicle directly towards Creekmore’s police cruiser, and stopped just shy of a head on collision. The vehicle then fled from police at a high rate of speed in reverse for about two-tenths of a mile nearly striking Estep and Saunders, the release stated.

“Deputies were standing in roadway with flashlights and had to jump out of the way to keep from being ran over by Melvin,” Creekmore wrote on an arrest citation.

Creekmore and Strunk pursued the vehicle, which was traveling in reverse until it ran into a ditch and got stuck. Hill refused to exit the vehicle, and had to be Tazed by Saunders, Creekmore wrote.

Police found a small bag of methamphetamine inside the vehicle, which Hill allegedly admitted was his and that he had been using it before operating the vehicle, according to an arrest citation.

Creekmore arrested Hill, 32, of Louden Road, charging him with first-degree wanton endangerment, improper lane usage, reckless driving, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-offense operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol/drugs, resisting arrest, driving on a suspended/revoked operator’s license, and eight other traffic-related charges.

Foley arrested Lay for a parole violation. Estep served Moore with an arrest warrant.

Saunders charged both Lay and Moore with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

All three were lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center and pleaded not guilty during their arraignments Monday in Whitley District Court.

Judge Fred White appointed the public advocate’s office to represent each defendant, scheduled a Nov. 25 preliminary hearing, and set $25,000 cash bonds in each of their cases.