Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

Whitley Co. Sheriff’s deputies had a busy month, year

Posted On 22 Jan 2020
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , ,

The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department had a busy month of December and a busy 2019.

During December, deputies answered 1,157 complaints, and investigated 39 vehicle collisions.

In addition, deputies investigated 26 new criminal cases and made 119 criminal arrests.

For the year 2019, the sheriff’s department has answered a total of 16,105 complaints, investigated 405 wrecks, and made 1,496 arrests.

“We will continue to work diligently to protect and serve the community. We appreciate each of you,” noted Sheriff Todd Shelley.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies arrest Pennsylvania fugitive, sex offender

Posted On 21 Jan 2020
, By
0

Investigation continues into thefts from vehicles in Corbin area

Posted On 18 Jan 2020
, By
0

Case against pipe bomb suspected sent to grand jury

Posted On 26 Dec 2019
, By
0

15th Annual WPD Shop with a Cop helps 150 children

Posted On 24 Dec 2019
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal