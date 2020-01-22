Whitley Co. Sheriff’s deputies had a busy month, year











The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department had a busy month of December and a busy 2019.

During December, deputies answered 1,157 complaints, and investigated 39 vehicle collisions.

In addition, deputies investigated 26 new criminal cases and made 119 criminal arrests.

For the year 2019, the sheriff’s department has answered a total of 16,105 complaints, investigated 405 wrecks, and made 1,496 arrests.

“We will continue to work diligently to protect and serve the community. We appreciate each of you,” noted Sheriff Todd Shelley.