Whitley Co. Sheriff’s deputies answer 1,133 calls in August











The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department had a busy month of August.

During the month, sheriff’s deputies answered 1,133 calls for service and responded to 40 motor vehicle collisions.

The sheriff’s department also opened 36 new criminal cases, and it made 87 criminal arrests in August.

During 2021, the sheriff’s department has answered 9,845 calls for service, responded to 268 motor vehicle collisions, opened 357 new criminal cases, and made 756 criminal arrests.

“We will continue to protect and serve Whitley County to the best of our abilities. Always pray for our nation, emergency personnel and each other. God bless,” said Sheriff Todd Shelley.