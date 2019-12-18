Whitley Co. Sheriff issues November activity report











The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department has reported its activity for the month of November.

During November, deputies answered 991 complaints, and investigated 28 vehicle collisions.

In addition, deputies investigated 34 new criminal cases and made 114 criminal arrests.

For the first 11 months of 2019, the sheriff’s department has answered a total of 14,948 complaints, investigated 366 wrecks, and made 1,377 arrests.

“We continue to isolate our deputies to areas of increased criminal activity. We have numerous ongoing investigations that will lead to future arrest after we conclude our casework,” noted Sheriff Todd Shelley.

“We appreciate the community and the positive feedback that we receive. Due to the interaction that we encounter daily from our residents, we have been very successful in locating some of the areas most significant contributors to criminal activity. Many parole violators and repeat offenders are now incarcerated due to the efforts of our deputies. We will continue to seek those who disrupt our community.”