Whitley Co. Sheriff collecting back-to-school supplies through Aug. 15











With the new school year about to begin, the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department is pitching in to help local youngsters, whose parents can’t afford or can’t easily afford back-to-school supplies.

The sheriff’s department will be conducting a back to school supply drive through Aug. 15 and is looking to collect things like pencils, crayons, markers, and notebooks that kids need for back to school.

Whitley County Sheriff Todd Shelley said that he and the officers in his department just wanted to try and help out the children of Whitley County, who are our future leaders.

Fliers for the drive note that the sheriff’s department hopes to get enough school supplies to pack a cruiser.

Shelley said that the department doesn’t really have an exact goal of how many school supplies that it hopes to collect, just “as much as possible.”

Things are off to a good start with two boxes in the lobby of the sheriff’s department already partially filled thanks to the efforts of local residents.

“The B-Squad came by and brought us about 40 backpacks. We’ve had numerous people come in. We have had kids come in, which blesses your heart. You take it from anybody, but to think a kid would bring crayons, scissors and different things in to help another kid, it blesses your heart,” he added.

Shelley said that he plans to divide the supplies between the Williamsburg, Whitley County and Corbin family resource centers.

The supplies are being kept inside rather than in the back of a police cruiser so the crayons don’t melt in the heat.

Shelley added that he is appreciative of everyone, who has brought in school supplies so far and for everyone, who plans to donate.