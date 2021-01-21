Whitley Co. Schools return to virtual learning starting Friday











Whitley County Schools will have no in-person instruction from Friday, Jan. 22, to Friday, Jan. 29.

In a Facebook post, the district said, “Out of an abundance of caution, we have cancelled in-person instruction for January 22nd-January 29th. We have some positive COVID cases in the Transportation Department and feel that it is best for our students and staff to temporarily suspend in-person classes.”

The social media post went on to say that contact tracing was completed and those individuals that were considered close contacts have been notified. No students were found to be close contacts.

In addition to no in-person classes, the district announced no food deliveries would be made during that time-frame either. Food will still be available for pickup at the schools each day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.