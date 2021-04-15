Whitley Co. School introduces new form of ‘virtual learning’











Whitley County Middle School has a new technology center that includes multiple 3D printers, digital microscopes, a flight simulator, electrical circuit grids built into the walls, and a virtual reality simulator, which allows students to be immersed in the ocean, space, human body and more.

Planning for the Whitley County Middle School Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math (STEAM) Lab began last July with the help of teachers from the middle school, Principal Stuart Conlin and Assistant Principal Missy Brown, said Superintendent John Siler.

Siler said, “As a district we always put the needs of the students first and the areas of science, technology, engineering, and math are fast growing employment sectors.”

The lab was paid for through general funds and various grants. In total, the district spent approximately $30,000 on this project.

“I am excited for our students to have this opportunity,” said Siler. “These types of hands-on experiences are great for our students and just another example of our district doing great things.”

Siler said the lab will be of great benefit to teachers as an instructional resource.

Whitley County Schools Chief Information Officer Kevin Anderson said, “Our STEAM lab was designed to create a unique classroom experience, by directly extending science, technology, engineering, arts, and the mathematics curriculum standards beyond what you would see in a normal classroom setting.

The entire room hasbeen designed to enhance student creativity.”

“The resources available allow our students to take virtual tours inside the human heart, design and build 3D models, learn to fly a plane with the flight simulator and so much more,” said Anderson. “It has been a great team effort to make this happen. Icould not be more pleased with how the room turned out.”

Others on the planning team for the lab included Deputy Superintendent Paula Rickett and Gifted and Talented Coordinator Ruth Osborne.