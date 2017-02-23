By Mark White

Due to illness, the Whitley County school district has canceled classes Friday, Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Superintendent Scott Paul said that the attendance rate was 89 percent Thursday with 30 teachers out.

Whitley County was out Monday and Tuesday of this current week due to illness.

Through Thursday, the district had missed eight days of school, most of which have been due to illness.

Corbin and Williamsburg school districts canceled classes Thursday and Friday of this week due to illness.