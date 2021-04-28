Whitley Co. Players presents Alibis











The Whitley County Colonel Players will perform “Alibis” for general audiences on Friday at 7 p.m. and Monday at 7 p.m. at the school’s amphitheater.

The play is a comedic murder mystery of whodunit and howdunit.

The official synopsis of the play reads: “Whodunit, howdunit.

When famous actress Primavera Donna throws a party and winds up dead, it’s up to the guests to figure out who and how, and why the hired help is so annoying. Shades of Sherlock Holmes, Agatha Christie, and Ten Little Indians.

As the storm outside rages and the body count mounts, the guests must contend with interruptions, shocking revelations, tacky special effects, and the arrival of a mysterious visitor.”

“Alibis” was originally supposed to be the Colonel Players dinner theatre play last March, but was shutdown exactly a week before production due to COVID-19, noted Whitley County drama instructor David Sweet.