Whitley Co. number 1 in Kentucky for COVID
The Whitley County Health Department announced 111 new COVID–19 cases on Tuesday.
With the new cases, officials said there are now 650 active cases.
“None were vaccinated,” officials said of Tuesday’s new cases noting that 32 children.
With the new cases, Whitley County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 200.5.
That is the highest in the state.
Monroe County is second at 185.1.
Knox County is third at 175.7.
Laurel County is at 133.2
Clinton County is the only county in the orange zone with a rate of 12.6.
Officials at the health department noted that unlike the original virus, the Delta Variant of COVID–19 is affecting younger people.
More than half of the cases since June involved Kentuckians 69 and younger where they accounted for less than one-quarter of the cases involving the original virus.
Twelve percent of the death from COVID–19 in Kentucky since June were people younger than 49 compared to three percent from the original virus.