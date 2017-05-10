Whitley Co. Needle Exchange progressing, but showing little visible impact so far
By Mark White
Mark White
2017-05-10T15:29:20+00:00
Whitley County Public Health Director Martha Steele and Tamara Phelps, a registered nurse supervisor of public health at the health department, addressed the Williamsburg City Council about the needle exchange program Monday. Williamsburg Police Sgt. Brandon White, who is seen in back, also spoke to the council about the program.
So far the Whitley County Health Department’s needle exchange program doesn’t appear to have impacted the problem of drug addicts leaving old used hypodermic needles along Williamsburg streets or in city parks.
You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login
. Not a Member? Join Us
Leave A Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.