Whitley Co. gets new alert system











If a tornado is spotted in Whitley County, or flash flooding has closed a road, Whitley County leaders now have the means to inform the public directly about it.

The Whitley County Fiscal Court unanimously approved a contract with Reach Alert for a notification system during its April 20 meeting.

“This will give our citizens a chance to enter their email or cell phone number to where we can send out messages if something concerning comes up in our community,” said Whitley County Judge Executive Pat White, Jr. “It could be everything from changes to our garbage schedule to emergencies.”

Community members can sign up for the Reach Alert notifications by visiting www.reachalert.com and clicking on sign up. The network is Whitley County in the drop-down list. To finish sign up, follow the prompts. If you live in Corbin or Williamsburg, individuals can join their network also.

“I think the City of Williamsburg has had this group for some time and had quite a bit of success with it. Our discussion at meetings was that it is something worth giving a try,” said White.

In addition to the reach alert system, the court unanimously approved an emergency ordinance which allows the state to give a prepayment for a FEMA-related road project. The amount was $54,717.

In other business, the court unanimously approved:

• A renewed contract with Southern Health Partners for Jail Medical

• Joy Mack’s appointment to succeed the term of Betty Sue Watson on the Whitley County Library Board of Trustees

• Municipal Equipment’s bid for dumpsters. Only one bid was submitted to the court for the dumpsters. Municipal Equipment’s bid was for $986 per dumpster. The court plans to obtain 25 dumpsters.

• The petition to close a portion of Marsee Trail.