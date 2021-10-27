Whitley Co. Fiscal Court approves budget amendments related to pandemic











The Whitley County Fiscal Court has approved two budget amendments to allot for incentives paid to employees who worked during the pandemic on Oct. 19.

The budget amendments were for the Whitley County Clerk’s Office and the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office.

“There was some federal funding that allowed us to pay our employees an incentive for working during the state of emergency from the pandemic. Those budget amendments adjusted the payroll budgets of those offices to recognize those payments we did a couple months ago,” said Whitley County Judge-Executive Pat White, Jr. “We did $1,000 for part time employees and $2,500 for full time. That is for those that met the qualifications set by the federal and state standards.”

